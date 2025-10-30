From parrots to chemists, the world is captivated by baseball superstar Ohtani

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rolex Paris Masters 2025 - Day 4
Sinner reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals and stays on course for No. 1 ranking, Zverev wins
NCAA Football: New Mexico Bowl-Central Michigan vs San Diego State
Former Central Michigan staff members receive punishments for their roles in sign-stealing scandal
Candace Parker
Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Cheryl Reeve headline 2026 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_orealtmanintv_251030.jpg
Altman breaks down Oregon’s consistency
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251030.jpg
What JAX WR Thomas Jr.'s injury means for Hunter
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251030.jpg
Nacua’s return bodes well for Rams, fantasy owners

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rolex Paris Masters 2025 - Day 4
Sinner reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals and stays on course for No. 1 ranking, Zverev wins
NCAA Football: New Mexico Bowl-Central Michigan vs San Diego State
Former Central Michigan staff members receive punishments for their roles in sign-stealing scandal
Candace Parker
Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Cheryl Reeve headline 2026 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_orealtmanintv_251030.jpg
Altman breaks down Oregon’s consistency
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251030.jpg
What JAX WR Thomas Jr.'s injury means for Hunter
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251030.jpg
Nacua’s return bodes well for Rams, fantasy owners

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

From parrots to chemists, the world is captivated by baseball superstar Ohtani

  
Published October 30, 2025 05:43 PM

TOKYO — “Ohtani. Home run. Awesome. Ohtani. Home run.”

Cocochan Hayakawa, a chatty parrot with nearly 48,000 followers on Instagram, is one of millions of admirers of Shohei Ohtani, the baseball superstar starring again for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

“He is the greatest,” said Hideyuki Kamimura, who heads a dental clinic in a town north of Tokyo and goes to Los Angeles every year to watch a Dodgers game.

Although the Dodgers are trailing Toronto 3-2 in the World Series, Kamimura still believes Ohtani and the Dodgers will prevail.

He adores Ohtani so much that he has an Ohtani memorabilia collection including three of the player’s helmets.

“Ohtani has always delivered dramatic victorious endings from totally critical situations,” Kamimura said.

It is hard to escape Ohtani in Japan, even while the country was glued to its own World Series equivalent, the Japan Series. The SoftBank Hawks won their 12th championship Thursday night over the Hanshin Tigers, one of Japan’s oldest clubs dating to the 1930s.

While being able to watch Ohtani’s games live — after breakfast in Tokyo time — he’s also popular in advertisements and his face is all over billboards and merchandise and TV.

He’s seemingly everywhere in Tokyo, pitching everything from watches to bottled water to noodles to omusubi (rice balls). He reportedly earns around $100 million annually from endorsements, part of the reason he asked the Dodgers to defer all but $2 million of his $70 million annual salary.

In one ad for a home security company, Ohtani even faces a legend in Japanese baseball who died this year at 89. A computer-graphics dream faceoff has Ohtani pitching to a young Shigeo Nagashima. The ad ends before the ball reaches the plate.

His Dodgers teammates have made viral fun of Ohtani’s gesture in a sunscreen ad in which he draws the bottle across his face and replicates it while rounding the bases.

To Japanese fans, Ohtani is just about perfect: He hits home runs, pitches great, steals bases and has a reputation for being kind and humble.

Max Bedding, a chemist from Sydney, was visibly happy after he bought an Ohtani cap during a vacation in Japan. Baseball isn’t that big in Australia but Bedding is moving to the U.S. and wanted proof he’s up with the times.

“Being in Japan, I’ve seen how much of a cultural phenomenon he is,” Bedding said of Ohtani. “He is a tremendous athlete.”