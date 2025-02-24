 Skip navigation
Giants’ Tom Murphy sidelined at spring training by herniated disk in his back

  
Published February 24, 2025 03:47 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — San Francisco Giants backup catcher Tom Murphy will get an injection for a herniated disk in his back that will sideline him for at least two weeks, and could keep him from being ready for the start of the season.

“It’s going to be a couple weeks of inactivity, strengthening, stuff like that,” manager Bob Melvin told reporters at Giants camp. “Then, there’s a buildup after that. So, it’s going to take a while.”

Melvin said it was a definite possibility that Murphy won’t be ready for opening day March 27 at Cincinnati.

Murphy is going into the second season of a two-year, $8.25 million contract that includes a Giants club option for 2026. Murphy played in only 13 games last year before a season-ending knee injury in May. He was limited to only 61 games the previous two seasons with Seattle because of various injuries, including a dislocated left shoulder and a left thumb sprain.

The right-hander has played 327 big league games for Colorado (2015-18), Seattle (2019, 2021-23) and the Giants. He has a .239 career batting average with 49 homers and 128 RBIs.

Gold Glove winner Patrick Bailey is the Giants starting catcher. The 25-year-old Bailey hit .234 with eight homers and 46 RBIs last season, when 115 of his 121 games were behind the plate.

The Giants also have catcher Sam Huff and Max Stassi in camp. Huff, claimed off waivers from Texas, is on their 40-man roster. Stassi, who hasn’t played in the majors since 2022, is a non-roster invitee.