Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration
NHL: NHL Draft
Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract
2023 Supercars Championship - Beaurepaires Melbourne 400
Richard Childress Racing adds Supercars championship contender at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration
NHL: NHL Draft
Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract
2023 Supercars Championship - Beaurepaires Melbourne 400
Richard Childress Racing adds Supercars championship contender at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT’s form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event

  
Published July 18, 2023 12:06 AM
Syndication: The Enquirer

Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench greets Cubs great Andre Dawson between home plate and pitcher s mound before the start of a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Mlb Field Of Dreams Game Cincinnati Reds At Chicago Cubs Aug 11 2278

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI (AP) Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologized for an antisemitic comment made at an event to honor former Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul, who was Jewish, and others.

Bench made the remark at an event attended by Paul’s daughter, Jennie Paul, on Saturday. Paul, who died in 1998, and former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo were being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Pete Rose recalled signing a deal worth “400 bucks a month” in his first contract negotiation with Gabe Paul.

Jennie Paul joked that it was “cheap.”

“He was Jewish,” Bench responded, drawing laughs from the audience.

“I recognize my comment was insensitive. I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves,” Bench said in a statement released Sunday. “Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage, I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe’s achievement.”

Jennie Paul told reporters she didn’t hear Bench’s comment. “Johnny came up and said, ‘Were you offended?’ and I said, ‘For what?’” she said. “I didn’t even hear him say that. I suppose if I would’ve heard him say that, I would’ve said something, but I didn’t even hear him say that.”

Gabe Paul was the Reds’ GM from 1951 to 1960 and was responsible for the franchise’s acquisition of players that included Rose and Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Tony Perez. Under his leadership, Cincinnati began to sign Black and Latin American players, with Nino Escalera and Chuck Harmon making their debuts with the team in 1954.

Bench was a two-time NL MVP, the 1976 World Series MVP, the 1968 NL Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove winner for the Cincinnati Reds while playing from 1967-83.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports