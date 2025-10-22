How to watch 2025 World Series: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays schedule, start times, TV/streaming info, betting odds

The 2025 MLB playoffs began with twelve teams earlier this month, but only the Dodgers and Blue Jays still have a chance to call themselves champions. Game 1 of the 2025 MLB World Series is set for Friday, October 24 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Will the extra rest benefit the Dodgers, or will the Blue Jays’ momentum continue in the Fall Classic after their thrilling ALCS comeback?

Here’s everything you need to know as the star-studded Dodgers attempt to become the first team in 25 years to pull off a repeat.

▶ Dodgers’ Path to the World Series

The Dodgers swept the Reds in the Wild Card round and took down the Phillies in four games in the NLDS before a dominant four-game sweep over the Brewers in the NLCS.

The Dodgers’ pitching staff has compiled a stingy 2.45 ERA through 10 postseason games. The rotation has been a strength, but right-hander Roki Sasaki has also found a comfort level as a relief ace, posting a 1.13 ERA over seven appearances, including three saves.

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series behind a remarkable performance from Shohei Ohtani, as he slugged three home runs while striking out 10 batters over six scoreless innings against the Brewers.

HE DOES IT AGAIN 🦄



— MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2025

▶ Blue Jays’ Path to the World Series

After getting a bye through the Wild Card round, the Blue Jays defeated the Yankees in four games in the ALDS before coming back to defeat the Mariners in a classic seven-game ALCS. The Blue Jays lost the first two games to the Mariners and had to win back-to-back elimination games to advance to their first World Series since 1993.

George Springer played the role of hero in Game 7, as he slugged a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning.

GEORGE SPRINGER

THREE-RUN SHOT

— MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays’ offense has been a powerhouse this month, batting .296 with 20 homers and an .878 OPS through 11 games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been front and center, batting .442 (19-for-43) with six homers and 12 RBI.

How to watch the 2025 World Series

TV: All games airing on FOX/Fox Deportes, Sportsnet TV in Canada

Stream: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One, MLB.tv (verified subscribers through pay TV provider)

Listen: ESPN Radio (USA), Sportsnet (Canada)

2025 World Series start times

All World Series games will start at 8 p.m. ET

2025 World Series Full Schedule

*If necessary

﻿Date Game Matchup Time ﻿10/24/25 World Series, Game 1 Dodgers at Blue Jays 8 p.m. ET 10/25/25 World Series, Game 2 Dodgers at Blue Jays 8 p.m. ET 10/27/25 World Series, Game 3 Blue Jays at Dodgers 8 p.m. ET 10/28/25 World Series, Game 4 Blue Jays at Dodgers 8 p.m. ET 10/29/25 World Series, Game 5 * Blue Jays at Dodgers 8 p.m. ET 10/31/25 World Series, Game 6 * Dodgers at Blue Jays 8 p.m. ET 11/1/25 World Series, Game 7 * Dodgers at Blue Jays 8 p.m. ET

What are the betting odds for the 2025 World Series?

Per DraftKings (as of Wednesday, October 22):

Dodgers -215

Blue Jays +180

What are the World Series MVP odds?

Shohei Ohtani +180

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +600

Freddie Freeman +900

George Springer +1000

Teoscar Hernández +1800

Blake Snell +1800

Mookie Betts +2000

Daulton Varsho +3000

Will Smith +3000

Alejandro Kirk +3000

Who has home-field advantage in the World Series?

The Blue Jays (94-68) had a better record than the Dodgers (93-69) during the 2025 MLB regular season, so they will have home-field advantage. The World Series uses a in a 2-3-2 format, so the series will begin in Toronto for the first two games and would also finish there if the series gets to six or seven games.

What was the last World Series sweep?

The last World Series sweep was the Giants over the Tigers in 2012.