Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa QB Mark Gronowski’s running ability concerns No. 6 Oregon as much as his passing skills
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
Verge Ausberry’s promotion to athletic director made permanent by new LSU president, AP source says
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates
Derek Shelton used his time off after the Pirates fired him to present the Twins a better candidate

Top Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_reese_251105.jpg
How Buckeyes’ Reese is a ‘special player’
nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa QB Mark Gronowski’s running ability concerns No. 6 Oregon as much as his passing skills
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
Verge Ausberry’s promotion to athletic director made permanent by new LSU president, AP source says
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates
Derek Shelton used his time off after the Pirates fired him to present the Twins a better candidate

Top Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_reese_251105.jpg
How Buckeyes’ Reese is a ‘special player’
nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options

  
Published November 5, 2025 03:46 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — First baseman Rhys Hoskins and left-hander José Quintana are heading to free agency after the Milwaukee Brewers declined their 2026 mutual options on Tuesday.

Milwaukee declined an $18 million option on Hoskins, who receives a $4 million buyout that completes a $34 million, two-year contract. Quintana had a $15 million mutual option and receives a $2 million buyout.

Milwaukee also declined a $12 million club option on two-time All-Star catcher William Contreras, who gets a $100,000 buyout. Contreras would be eligible for arbitration if he is tendered a 2026 contract by the Nov. 21 deadline. He is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2027 season.

Hoskins, 32, batted .237 with a .332 on-base percentage, 12 homers and 43 RBIs in 90 games this season after exercising his $18 million player option for 2025.. He missed two months with a sprained left thumb, got moved to a bench role upon his return and was left off the Brewers’ postseason roster.

Quintana, 36, went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts this season. He gave up three runs over five innings in two postseason appearances.

Contreras, 27, hit .260 with a .355 on-base percentage, 17 homers and 76 RBIs in 150 games while dealing with a fractured left middle finger for much of the season.