Hoskins, Quintana to become free agents after Brewers decline 2026 options

MILWAUKEE (AP) — First baseman Rhys Hoskins and left-hander José Quintana are heading to free agency after the Milwaukee Brewers declined their 2026 mutual options on Tuesday.

Milwaukee declined an $18 million option on Hoskins, who receives a $4 million buyout that completes a $34 million, two-year contract. Quintana had a $15 million mutual option and receives a $2 million buyout.

Milwaukee also declined a $12 million club option on two-time All-Star catcher William Contreras, who gets a $100,000 buyout. Contreras would be eligible for arbitration if he is tendered a 2026 contract by the Nov. 21 deadline. He is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2027 season.

Hoskins, 32, batted .237 with a .332 on-base percentage, 12 homers and 43 RBIs in 90 games this season after exercising his $18 million player option for 2025.. He missed two months with a sprained left thumb, got moved to a bench role upon his return and was left off the Brewers’ postseason roster.

Quintana, 36, went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts this season. He gave up three runs over five innings in two postseason appearances.

Contreras, 27, hit .260 with a .355 on-base percentage, 17 homers and 76 RBIs in 150 games while dealing with a fractured left middle finger for much of the season.