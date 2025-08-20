 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobby Witt Jr.
Bobby Witt Jr. hits 100th homer, joining some select company in MLB history
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts staying at shortstop despite Dodgers’ outfield struggles
Arch Manning
Texas QB Arch Manning says NFL plans not taking shape yet despite grandpa’s prediction of 2026 in Austin

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobby Witt Jr.
Bobby Witt Jr. hits 100th homer, joining some select company in MLB history
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts staying at shortstop despite Dodgers’ outfield struggles
Arch Manning
Texas QB Arch Manning says NFL plans not taking shape yet despite grandpa’s prediction of 2026 in Austin

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Jacob deGrom to miss scheduled start for Texas Rangers due to shoulder fatigue

  
Published August 20, 2025 11:18 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Texas Rangers are going to skip Jacob deGrom’s scheduled start because of shoulder fatigue, but the club said it merely is managing his workload and he is not expected to spend time on the injured list.

The five-time All-Star, who was supposed to start Wednesday night in Kansas City, was examined in Texas by Dr. Keith Meister, and the checks came back clean. That means deGrom could make his next start as soon as next week.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has pitched 140 1/3 innings across 24 starts this season, going 10-5 with a 2.76 ERA. That is by far the most innings deGrom has thrown since 2019, when he eclipsed 200 for a third consecutive year with the New York Mets.

The right-hander missed most of the 2022 season with a stress reaction in his shoulder. He underwent his second Tommy John surgery the following year, and made it back in time to make three brief starts last September.