PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
After several tries, Aldrich Potgieter knocks down door for maiden PGA Tour title
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Rocket Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Detroit Golf Club
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins first LIV event; Sergio Garcia earns Open spot

What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
Potgieter's first PGA Tour win 'a grind'
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
After several tries, Aldrich Potgieter knocks down door for maiden PGA Tour title
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Rocket Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Detroit Golf Club
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins first LIV event; Sergio Garcia earns Open spot

nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
James Wood becomes first since Barry Bonds to be intentionally walked 4 times in a game

Published June 29, 2025 10:23 PM

  
Published June 29, 2025 10:23 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Washington slugger James Wood became the first major leaguer since Barry Bonds to be intentionally walked four times in a game in the Nationals’ 7-4, 11-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Bonds was intentionally walked four times in four different games in 2004. The only other players since at least 1955 to be intentionally walked four times in a game are Wood, Roger Maris, Garry Templeton, Manny Ramirez and Andre Dawson — who drew five intentional passes for the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on May 22, 1990.

Wood’s intentional walks came with men on second and third in the fifth, a man on second in the seventh, a man on third in the ninth and a man on third in the 11th.