MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola
Parker Kligerman drives Connor Zilisch’s car to win in NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova, Bryan brothers to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
2025 U.S. Senior Women's Open
Becky Morgan leads U.S. Senior Women’s Open; Annika Sorenstam drops six back

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250822.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
nbc_pl_whuchehlv2_250822.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jen Pawol, MLB’s first female umpire, back in big leagues working Pirates-Rockies series

  
Published August 22, 2025 10:44 PM

PITTSBURGH — Jen Pawol is back in the big leagues.

Pawol, who made history this month when she became the first female umpire to work a Major League Baseball game, is part of the crew working the three-game series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies this weekend.

Pawol was at second base for Friday night’s series opener as part of a four-person crew that includes crew chief Ron Kulpa, Alex Tosi and Manny Gonzalez. Pawol is scheduled to work first base on Saturday and then be behind the plate Sunday when Pirates ace and NL Cy Young Award contender Paul Skenes takes the mound.