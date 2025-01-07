Joc Pederson gets $5.5 million signing bonus as part of 2-year, $37 million deal with Rangers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
David Wright is hoping Juan Soto helps Mets win World Series title that eluded him

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_samaanintv_250108.jpg
Marcoux Samaan reflects on her LPGA tenure
nbc_roto_rbs_jacksonmobley_250108.jpg
Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. evolving into fantasy force

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
David Wright is hoping Juan Soto helps Mets win World Series title that eluded him

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_samaanintv_250108.jpg
Marcoux Samaan reflects on her LPGA tenure
nbc_roto_rbs_jacksonmobley_250108.jpg
Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. evolving into fantasy force

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Joc Pederson gets $5.5 million signing bonus as part of 2-year, $37 million deal with Rangers

  
Published January 7, 2025 12:50 PM
Joc Pederson

Sep 8, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Troy Taormina/Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joc Pederson gets a $5.5 million signing bonus as part of his $37 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The designated hitter and outfielder will receive salaries of $13 million this year and $18.5 million in 2026 under the agreement announced Dec. 30. The deal includes an $18.5 million mutual option for 2027.

Pederson can opt out of the contract after the 2025 World Series, but if he opts out Texas can exercise options for 2026 and ’27 at $18.5 million annually. The options must be exercised simultaneously.

His base salaries for 2026 and ’27 would increase to $21.5 million if he is on the first or second All-MLB team this year or wins a Silver Slugger Award.

Peterson would earn a $150,000 bonus for winning the MVP award, $100,000 for making the All-Star team or winning the World Series MVP award, and $50,000 for a Silver Slugger or the League Championship Series MVP.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips and has the right to buy four premium season tickets. He also has a no-trade provision.

Texas is the fifth team for the left-handed hitter since he spent his first seven big league seasons with the Dodgers. After leaving the Los Angeles as a free agent following a 2020 World Series title, Pederson signed with the Chicago Cubs and was traded midway through the 2021 season to Atlanta, where he won another championship.