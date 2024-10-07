Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends and stats

Gleyber Torres started the playoffs the way he closed out the regular season homering in the 3rd inning to lead the Yankees to a 6-5 victory over the Royals in Game 1 of their American League Division series. Alex Verdugo his just .234 in September but the veteran outfielder was 2 for 3 in Game 1 of this series and scored 2 runs. Clay Holmes got the win for New York. Michael Lorenzen took the loss for the visiting Royals.

Game 2 in Monday evening in the Bronx with Cole Ragans on the hill for the Royals and Carlos Rodon starting for the Yankees.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals vs. Yankees – Game 2

● Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

● Time: 7:38 PM ET

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: TBS, TruTV

Game odds for Royals vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Sunday evening:

● Moneyline : Kansas City Royals (+125), New York Yankees (-150)

● Spread : Royals +1.5 (-185), Yankees -1.5 (+150)

● Total : 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Kansas City vs. New York

● Monday’s pitching matchup (October 7): Cole Ragans vs. Carlos Rodon

○ Royals: Ragans – pitched 6 innings of 4-hit, shutout baseball with 8 Ks in Game 1 of Kansas City’s Game 1 Wild Card win against Baltimore.

○ Yankees: Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA) has allowed 77 earned runs and 157 hits while striking out 195 over 175 innings. Rodon pitched 28.2 innings in September and his ERA was 2.20.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals @ Yankees

The Yankees are 80-80 ATS this season.

Opponents are hitting .235 against Rodon this season.

Rodon has pitched 5 or more innings in each of his last 7 starts.

Rodon has compiled 13 innings against the Royals this season allowing 3 earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 12.

The Yankees have hit 237 home runs this season – the most in baseball.

The Royals are 90-75 ATS this season

Opponents are hitting just .213 against Ragans this season.

This season, Ragans has compiled 6 innings against the Yankees this season allowing 2 earned runs on 3 hits while striking out 7.

Playoff History for Kansas City vs. New York

Royals: KC has won World Series titles in 1985 and 2015. They won the American League pennant in1980, 1985, 2014, and 2015. They have won the AL Central once (2015) and the AL West 7 times (1976-81, 1984, and 1985).

KC has won World Series titles in 1985 and 2015. They won the American League pennant in1980, 1985, 2014, and 2015. They have won the AL Central once (2015) and the AL West 7 times (1976-81, 1984, and 1985). Yankees: New York has won 27 World Championships. Their last World Series victory was in 2009. They have been to the playoffs 57 times and won 40 AL pennants

Expert picks & predictions for Game 2 of the series between Kansas City and New York

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Game 2 between the Royals and the Yankees:



Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the UNDER of 7.5 Total Runs

