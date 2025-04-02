 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals
Iván Herrera becomes first Cardinals catcher with three-homer game in win over Angels
NCAA Basketball: Charlotte at Wichita State
Nik Graves leaving Charlotte for Creighton, Magoon Gwath takes name out of portal
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Oakland Athletics
Athletics trade speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Dodgers for minor league pitcher

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_250402.jpg
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals
Iván Herrera becomes first Cardinals catcher with three-homer game in win over Angels
NCAA Basketball: Charlotte at Wichita State
Nik Graves leaving Charlotte for Creighton, Magoon Gwath takes name out of portal
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Oakland Athletics
Athletics trade speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Dodgers for minor league pitcher

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_250402.jpg
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ketel Marte agrees to new six-year, $116.5 million contract with Diamondbacks

  
Published April 2, 2025 07:55 PM

NEW YORK — Second baseman Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed Wednesday to a six-year, $116.5 million contract, becoming among the first players to negotiate a lower salary for 2027 ahead of a possible work stoppage.

The deal for the two-time All-Star includes escalators for MVP awards and plate appearances that could raise its value to $149.5 million, agent Charisse Dash said. Arizona had not yet announced contract.

Marte agreed in March 2022 to a five-year, $76 million deal that started in 2023 and had $49 million in guaranteed money remaining: salaries of $16 million each in 2025 and ’26, $14 million in 2027 and a $13 million team option for 2028 with a $3 million buyout.

His new agreement calls for salaries of $14 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026, $12 million in 2027, $20 million in 2028 and $22 million each in 2029 and 2030. Marte has an $11.5 million player option for 2031.

His salary could escalate in each succeeding season by up to $5.5 million: $3 million for MVP voting and $2.5 million for plate appearances. It would go up by $3 million for finishing among the top three in MVP voting and by $2 million for finishing fourth through seventh. It also would rise by $500,000 each for 500 and 550 plate appearances, and by $750,000 apiece for 600 and 625.

Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires in December 2026, and a lockout is possible that would have potential to disrupt to the 2027 season.

Marte finished third in NL MVP voting last year and fourth in 2019. The 31-year-old hit .292 last year while setting career highs with 36 homers and 95 RBIs.

He has a .282 career average with 143 homers and 515 RBIs in 11 big league seasons with Seattle (2015-16) and the Diamondbacks.

Marte was MVP of the 2023 NL Championship Series, hitting .387 against the Phillies.

Arizona has made several big-money moves after missing last year’s playoffs, signing free-agent pitcher Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract and agreeing to long-term deals with right-hander Brandon Pfaadt ($45 million for five years starting in 2026), shortstop Geraldo Perdomo ($45 million for four years starting in 2026) and right-hander Justin Martinez ($18 million for five years).