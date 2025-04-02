Ketel Marte agrees to new six-year, $116.5 million contract with Diamondbacks

NEW YORK — Second baseman Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed Wednesday to a six-year, $116.5 million contract, becoming among the first players to negotiate a lower salary for 2027 ahead of a possible work stoppage.

The deal for the two-time All-Star includes escalators for MVP awards and plate appearances that could raise its value to $149.5 million, agent Charisse Dash said. Arizona had not yet announced contract.

Marte agreed in March 2022 to a five-year, $76 million deal that started in 2023 and had $49 million in guaranteed money remaining: salaries of $16 million each in 2025 and ’26, $14 million in 2027 and a $13 million team option for 2028 with a $3 million buyout.

His new agreement calls for salaries of $14 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026, $12 million in 2027, $20 million in 2028 and $22 million each in 2029 and 2030. Marte has an $11.5 million player option for 2031.

His salary could escalate in each succeeding season by up to $5.5 million: $3 million for MVP voting and $2.5 million for plate appearances. It would go up by $3 million for finishing among the top three in MVP voting and by $2 million for finishing fourth through seventh. It also would rise by $500,000 each for 500 and 550 plate appearances, and by $750,000 apiece for 600 and 625.

Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires in December 2026, and a lockout is possible that would have potential to disrupt to the 2027 season.

Marte finished third in NL MVP voting last year and fourth in 2019. The 31-year-old hit .292 last year while setting career highs with 36 homers and 95 RBIs.

He has a .282 career average with 143 homers and 515 RBIs in 11 big league seasons with Seattle (2015-16) and the Diamondbacks.

Marte was MVP of the 2023 NL Championship Series, hitting .387 against the Phillies.

Arizona has made several big-money moves after missing last year’s playoffs, signing free-agent pitcher Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract and agreeing to long-term deals with right-hander Brandon Pfaadt ($45 million for five years starting in 2026), shortstop Geraldo Perdomo ($45 million for four years starting in 2026) and right-hander Justin Martinez ($18 million for five years).