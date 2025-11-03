 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings: Is Notre Dame in or out?
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_05.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl's Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Left-hander Dietrich Enns stays with Orioles for one-year deal worth $2,625,000

  
Published November 3, 2025 06:14 PM

BALTIMORE — Left-hander Dietrich Enns and the Baltimore Orioles agreed Monday to a one-year contract guaranteeing $2,625,000.

Enns gets a $2.5 million salary for 2026 and the deal includes a $3.5 million team option for 2027 with a $125,000 buyout. Enns has the right to become a free agent at the end of the contract.

Baltimore had a $3 million option for 2026 as part of the contract he signed for 2025, which included a $1.25 million salary while in the major leagues and a $210,000 salary while in the minors. He could have become a free agent had the option been declined.

Enns, 34. made his major league debut with Minnesota in 2017 and pitched for Toronto in 2021. He played for the Seibu Lions in Japan’s Pacific League in 2022 and ’23 and for the LG Twins in South Korea in 2024. He then signed a minor league contract in January with Detroit that called for a $1.25 million salary while in the major leagues and a $210,000 salary while in the minors. He could have become a free agent had the option been declined.

He was brought up by the Tigers on June 26 and traded to the Orioles on July 31. Enns went 3-3 with a 4.08 ERA in three starts and 21 relief appearances.