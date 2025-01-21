 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Left-hander Jose Quijada and Angels avoid arbitration, agree to one-year deal

  
Published January 21, 2025 06:07 PM
Sep 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jos Quijada (65) reacts after final out of the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Raymond Carlin III/Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Left-hander Jose Quijada and the Los Angeles Angels avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract for $1,075,000, a deal that includes a $3.75 million team option for 2026.

Quijada, 29, was 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 19 1/3 innings over 22 games last year, holding batters to a .190 average. He struck out 24 but walked 17.

He is 4-14 with a 4.64 ERA over parts of six major league seasons.

Quijada had asked for a raise from $840,000 to $1.14 million and the Angels had offered $975,000 when proposed figures were exchanged on Jan. 9.

Fourteen players remain scheduled for hearings, which start next week in St. Petersburg, Florida. Remaining players include Angels infielder Luis Rengifo, who asked for a raise from $4.4 million to $5.95 million and has been offered $5.8 million, and outfielder Mickey Moniak, who asked for an increase from $770,000 to $2 million and has been offered $1.5 million.