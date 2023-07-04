 Skip navigation
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia

Top Clips

Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
Big Ten has 'closed gap' with SEC as CFB's elites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia

Top Clips

Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
Big Ten has ‘closed gap’ with SEC as CFB’s elites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with an apparent knee injury

  
Published July 4, 2023 04:37 PM
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

Jun 25, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis (49) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent right knee injury in Miami’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Davis chased and dived as he attempted to catch Tommy Edman’s deep drive to lead off the fifth inning. Davis briefly had the ball in his glove but lost possession as he rolled on the warning track and immediately started favoring his knee.

The 31-year-old Davis, acquired from Detroit on May 22, figured to get extended time in center field after starter Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list Monday because of a left oblique strain. Davis also stepped in for Chisholm while he was sidelined with a turf toe injury last month.

Mentions
Miami Marlins Primary Logo Miami Marlins 9758.jpg Jonathan Davis