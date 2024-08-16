Marlins vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 16

It’s Friday, August 16, and the Mets (62-59) open a weekend series at Citi Field in Flushing, NY against the Miami Marlins (45-76).

The Mets lost 3 of 4 earlier this week to the Oakland Athletics to drop 2 back in the Wild Card hunt.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins vs. Mets live today

● Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Citi Field

● City: Flushing, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSFL, SNY

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Marlins vs. Mets

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Money Line : Mets -225, Marlins +190

● Spread : Mets -1.5 (-110), Marlins +1.5 (-110)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Marlins vs. Mets

● Mark Vientos homered twice yesterday in a losing cause for the Mets. New York is 4-6 in its last 10. New York is now 31-31 at Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +22.

● The Marlins are also 4-6 in their last 10. Miami is 21-37 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is -160.

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins vs. Mets

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 16): Rod Munoz vs. Sean Manaea

○ Mets: Manaea (8-5, 3.44 ERA) has allowed 47 earned runs and 100 hits while striking out 125 over 123 innings

○ Marlins: Munoz (2-6, 5.67 ERA) has allowed 47 earned runs and 72 hits while striking out 62 over 74.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Marlins on August 16, 2024

● Miami’s Jake Burger is 2-5 (.400) with 1 HR in his career against Sean Manaea

● The OVER has cashed in 4 straight games for the Mets

● The Mets have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games

● The Marlins have covered the Run Line in 3 of their last 4 games

● The Marlins have covered the Run Line in their last 3 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

● The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Marlins

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Marlins vs. Mets game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Marlins vs. Mets game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

