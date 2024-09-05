 Skip navigation
Matt Chapman, Giants agree to 6-year, $151M contract

  
Published September 5, 2024 07:22 AM
San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 19, 2024: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants bats during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Diamond Images/Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman agreed Wednesday to a $151 million, six-year contract with the San Francisco Giants for 2025-30, giving up his chance to become a free agent after the season.

Chapman will get a $1 million signing bonus, payable Jan. 15, and annual salaries of $25 million. The deal assures he will earn $169 million over seven seasons from 2024-30.

He joined the Giants as a free agent in March, agreeing to a contract guaranteeing $54 million over three seasons. That deal gave him the right to opt out after 2024 and 2025. It included a $2 million signing bonus and a $16 million salary for 2024.

Chapman is hitting .247 and leads the Giants with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, 90 runs and 33 doubles. The 31-year-old is a four-time Gold Glove winner and has a .241 career average with 177 homers and 495 RBIs for Oakland (2017-21), Toronto (2022-23) and the Giants.

He was an All-Star in 2019.