Mets vs. Brewers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats for Game 2

The comeback kids struck again Tuesday in Milwaukee. After qualifying for the playoffs with a 9th inning comeback just 24 hours earlier, the New York Mets had to come from behind again on Tuesday against Milwaukee. The Brewers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the 1st inning, but the Mets stormed back getting 3 in the 2nd and 5 in the 5th to take Game 1 of their Wild Card series by the score of 8-4.

Luis Severino was shaky early but rallied to give the Mets 6 innings. Freddy Peralta struggled early as well but never got on track and was pulled after 4 innings.

Mark Vientos, JD Martinez, and Jesse Winker each drove in 2 runs for the Mets. William Contreras drove in 2 for the Brewers.

Game 2 is slated for Wednesday evening.

Lets dive into the matchup.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Brewers live Wednesday

● Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

● Time: 7:38 PM ET

● Site: American Family Field

● City: Milwaukee, WI

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game 2 odds for Mets vs. Brewers

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline: New York Mets (-110), Milwaukee Brewers (-110)

● Spread: Mets -1.5 (+165), Brewers +1.5 (-200)

● Total: 7.5

Probable Game 2 starting pitchers for New York vs. Milwaukee

● Tuesday’s pitching matchup (October 2): Sean Manaea vs. Frankie Montas

○ Mets: Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) has allowed 70 earned runs and 134 hits while striking out 184 over 181.2 innings

○ Brewers: Montas (7-11, 4.84 ERA) has allowed 81 earned runs and 140 hits while striking out 148 over 150.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Brewers - Game 2

Montas was traded to the Brewers midseason going 3-3 in 11 starts with Milwaukee giving up 29 earned runs in 57 innings.

This will be Montas’ 4 th career postseason experience. He holds a record of 1-1 with a 9.45 ERA in those three appearances (including 1 start).

career postseason experience. He holds a record of 1-1 with a 9.45 ERA in those three appearances (including 1 start). Sean Manaea has appeared in 3 games (starting 2 of them). He is 0-3 with a 15.26 ERA as a result of those 3 appearances.

The Brewers were a perfect 17-17 in the stolen base category entering the series but did not attempt a steal in Game 1.

After winning the opener of a series this season, the Mets have a 19-13 record in game 2s this season.

Playoff History for New York vs. Milwaukee

● Mets: Own a playoff record of 53-40 all-time. They have reached the World Series 5 times in their franchise history winning in 1969 and 1986.

● Brewers: Own a playoff record of 21-31 as the result of 10 trips to the playoffs including 7 of the last 8 seasons. They did reach the World Series in 1982 as a member of the American League but lost to the Cardinals in 7 games.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Mets vs. Brewers’ game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s New York vs. Milwaukee game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Milwaukee on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs

