Mets vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 11

It’s Sunday, August 11, and the Mets (61-56) continue their weekend series in Seattle against the Mariners (62-56).

Seattle shut out the Mets for the 2nd consecutive night blanking them 4-0 thanks to seven scoreless innings from Logan Gilbert.

As a result, the Mariners remain in a virtual tie atop the American League West. The loss dropped the Mets ½ game behind the Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Mariners live today

● Date: Sunrday, August 11, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: T-Mobile Park

● City: Seattle, WA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Mets vs. Mariners

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Mets +115, Mariners -135

● Spread : Mets +1.5 (-210), Mariners -1.5 (+170)

● Over/Under : 7.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Mariners

● Jeff McNeil is 4-9 (.444) with 1 HR and 2 RBIs vs. Castillo in his career. Losers of 2 in a row, the Mets are 4-6 in their last 10. New York is now 31-27 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +31.

● The Mariners have won 3 in a row and are 6-4 in their last 10. Seattle is 36-26 at T-Mobile Park. Their overall run differential is +29.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Mariners

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 11): Luis Severino vs. Luis Castillo

○ Mets: Severino (7-5, 4.06 ERA) has allowed 58 earned runs and 117 hits while striking out 101 over 128.2 innings

○ Mariners: Castillo (9-11, 3.48 ERA) has allowed 55 earned runs and 128 hits while striking out 139 over 142.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Mariners on August 11, 2024

● In 9 of the Mariners’ last 11 home games (including the last 4) the UNDER has cashed with Luis Castillo as the starter

● The Total in Mets’ games has failed to hit the OVER in their last 8 games (0-7-1)

● The Mariners have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL East teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Mets vs. Mariners game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mets vs. Mariners game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)