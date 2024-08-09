Mets vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 9

It’s Friday, August 9, and the Mets (61-54) are in Seattle for a weekend series against the Mariners (60-56).

The Mets smacked the Colorado Rockies last night. Pete Alonso paced the attack with 2 HRs as New York rolled to a 9-1 win. Seattle defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-3.

The Mets are now holding a Wild Card spot in the National League. The Mariners are tied for 1st in the American League West with the Houston Astros.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Mariners live today

● Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

● Time: 10:10PM EST

● Site: T-Mobile Park

● City: Seattle, WA

● TV/Streaming: SNY, RSNW, MLBN

Game odds for Mets vs. Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:

● Money Line : Mets +110, Mariners -130

● Spread : Mets +1.5 (-210), Mariners -1.5 (+130)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Mariners

● Pete Alonso now has 25 HRs this season. The Mets are 6-4 in their last 10. New York is now 31-25 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +41.

● Jorge Polanco is hitting .417 with 1 HR and 3 RBIs in 12 career ABs vs. Jose Quintana. The Mariners are 5-5 in their last 10. Seattle is 34-26 at T-Mobile Park. Their overall run differential is +19.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Mariners

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 9): Jose Quintana vs. Bryce Miller

○ Mets: Quintana (6-7, 3.95 ERA) has allowed 52 earned runs and 106 hits while striking out 94 over 118.1 innings

○ Mariners: Miller (8-7, 3.62 ERA) has allowed 51 earned runs and 103 hits while striking out 113 over 126.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Mariners on August 9, 2024

● The Mariners have failed to cover the Run Line is 3 straight at home and in 17 of their last 20 at T-Mobile Park

● The UNDER has cashed in the Mets last 5 games

● The Mets have covered the Run Line in 3 of their last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Mets vs. Mariners game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mets vs. Mariners game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

