Mets vs. Rockies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

It’s Wednesday, August 7, and the Mets (59-54) are in Denver for Game 2 of their series against the Colorado Rockies (42-72).

The Rockies took Game 1 by the score of 6-3 as Jake Cave went yard and drove in a pair of runs for Colorado.

The Mets remain 1½ games out of a Wild Card spot while the Rockies are in the cellar in the NL West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Rockies live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

● Time: 8:40PM EST

● Site: Coors Field

● City: Denver, CO

● TV/Streaming: SNY, COLR

Game odds for Mets vs. Rockies

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Mets -165, Rockies +140

● Spread : Mets -1.5 (-115), Rockies +1.5 (-105)

● Over/Under : 11 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Rockies

● New York is 4-6 in their last 10 and sit 1½ games behind Atlanta in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the National League. The Mets are now 29-25 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +31.

● The Rockies are also 4-6 in their last 10. They sit in last place in the National League West. Colorado is 25-29 at Coors Field. Their overall run differential is a miserable -177.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Rockies

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 7): Paul Blackburn vs. Ryan Feltner

○ Mets: Blackburn (5-2, 4.11 ERA) has allowed 26 earned runs and 51 hits while striking out 44 over 57 innings

○ Rockies: Feltner (1-10, 4.97 ERA) has allowed 67 earned runs and 132 hits while striking out 106 over 121.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Rockies on August 7, 2024

● This is Blackburn’s second start with the Mets. He won his 1st start giving up 6 hits and 1 run in six innings while striking out 6.

● Pete Alonso is 3-5 in his career against Feltner with 1 HR and 2 RBIs / Jeff McNeil is 3-6 against Feltner with 3 RBIs

● The Mets have hit the UNDER in 4 of their last 5 games (0-4-1)

● The Rockies have hit the UNDER in 3 of their last 4 games (1-3)

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Mets vs. Rockies game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mets vs. Rockies game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Mets on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is recommending a play on the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 11 runs

