Minnesota Twins acquire infielder Kody Clemens from the Phillies

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Kody Clemens from the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Clemens, the 28-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday. The Twins were in need of another infielder after rookie Luke Keaschall broke his forearm in the first inning of Friday’s game against the Angels.

Minnesota is expected to use Clemens as a backup at first and second base, but he also has played third base and both corner outfield positions in the majors.

“We can move him around on the field and ask him to do a lot of things,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I’ve seen him do that before with other clubs, but that’s the way that I see us using him right now.”

Clemens played 56 games with the Tigers in 2022 before spending parts of the last two seasons in Philadelphia. This year, he was hitless in six at-bats in limited playing time with the Phillies.

“I had a really good spring, and then didn’t really get any chance to play,” Clemens said. “It made sense with the roster construction they have - I’m not dumb to that. I’m just super excited for this opportunity here.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he sent a text message to Clemens on Saturday morning, and he wishes him all the best.

“It’s too bad we couldn’t have given him more of an opportunity here,” Thomson said. “It was just the fit, you know, because he’s a good player. He’s a big league player. ... He’s a great teammate. He’s a great human being.”

Clemens is a career .197 hitter with a .611 OPS and 14 home runs in 402 plate appearances.