 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brent Rooker
Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a five-year, $60 million contract
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brent Rooker
Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a five-year, $60 million contract
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Nationals and infielder Amed Rosario agree to 1-year, $2 million contract

  
Published January 8, 2025 04:53 PM
Amed Rosario

Aug 31, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second base Amed Rosario (38) runs the bases during the sixth inning to tie the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Cara Owsley/Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON — Infielder Amed Rosario and the Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract.

Rosario, 29, hit .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and 29 scores over 103 games last season with Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Washington in a corresponding roster move designated right-hander Joan Adon for assignment.

Rosario is the latest addition by the Nationals after they acquired first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with Texas and signed Josh Bell as a free agent.

Rosario is going into his 10th major league season. The Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, native is a career .273 hitter over his career with the New York Mets, Cleveland, Dodgers, Rays and Reds, playing the bulk of games at shortstop while also seeing time at second base, third base and all three outfield positions.