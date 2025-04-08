Orioles reliever Albert Suarez moved to 60-day IL with injured shoulder

PHOENIX — Baltimore Orioles reliever Albert Suarez has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder issue, the team announced.

The right-hander has made just one appearance this season, throwing 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 28. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Suarez isn’t expected to need surgery.

“It’s going to be months,” Hyde said. “Hopefully just a few months, but it’s really unfortunate news.”

The 35-year-old Suarez was a big part of the pitching staff last season, compiling a 3.70 ERA over 133 2/3 innings in 32 appearances, including 24 starts.

“It’s a big blow for us because he was throwing the ball really well in spring training and did so many things well for us last year,” Hyde said.

The Orioles acquired left-handed pitcher Grant Wolfram from the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league outfielder Daz Cameron and cash. Wolfram was put on the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Suarez was moved to the 60-day IL.