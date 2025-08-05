 Skip navigation
Orioles to pay nearly $8.5 million as part of five deals ahead of the trade deadline

  
Published August 5, 2025 07:36 PM
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Jul 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O’Hearn (32) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baltimore will be sending nearly $8.5 million to four teams as part of five deals made ahead of the trade deadline.

The Orioles will give San Diego $3,324,300 along with All-Star first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Ramón Laureano, who were dealt last week for right-handers Tyson Neighbors and Tanner Smith, left-hander Boston Bateman, infielders Brandon Butterworth and Cobb Hightower and infielder/outfielder Victor Figueroa.

O’Hearn was owed $2,537,634 of his $8 million salary and Laureano $1,268,817. Baltimore will pay two installments of $1,662,150 on Sept. 15 and 30, according to trade details obtained by The Associated Press. The money reduces San Diego’s expense to $482,151, which comes to a prorated share of the $760,000 minimum for each.

Baltimore will send Detroit $2,758,065 on Sept. 30 as part of the trade that sent right-hander Charlie Morton to the Tigers for minor league left-hander Micah Ashman. Morton was owed $4,758,064 of his $15 million salary, and the cash reduces his cost to the Tigers to $2 million. In addition, the Orioles will send the Tigers $100,000 on Aug. 15 as part of the trade to acquire left-hander Dietrich Enns.

The Orioles also are sending Toronto $1.75 million on Sept. 30 as part of the July 29 trade that sent right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to the Blue Jays for minor league right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown — a deal announced between games of a doubleheader between the teams. Domínguez had $2,645,161 left from his $8 million salary at the time of the trade.

Baltimore is giving Houston $520,000 along with infielder Ramón Urías, who was dealt for minor leaguer right-hander Twine Palmer. The money is due in equal payments on Sept. 15 and Oct. 15. Urías was owed $1,016,129 of his $3.15 million salary.

Money in the five trades totals $8,452,365. Baltimore opened the season with a $169 million payroll, 15th among the 30 major league teams.

Minnesota is paying $33 million to Houston in the July 31 trade that returned All-Star Carlos Correa to the Astros for minor league left-hander Matt Mikulski, by far the largest amount among 14 deadline trades involving cash transactions. That covered a significant portion of the $103,419,355 remaining in the contract of the three-time All-Star, who left the Astros to sign with the Twins ahead of the 2022 season. Houston gets $3 million this year and $10 million each in 2026, 2027 and 2028, with installments due each Dec. 15.

Arizona will pay Milwaukee $5,258,000 as part of the July 31 trade that sent right-hander Shelby Miller and left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the Brewers for a player to be named or cash. Arizona will send the money in four installments of $1,314,500 on Aug. 15, Aug. 31, Sept. 15 and Sept. 30. Montgomery was owed $7,137,097 of his $22.5 million salary and Miller $317,204 of his $1 million salary.

Milwaukee is sending San Diego $2,169,000 as part of the trade that sent left-hander Nestor Cortes and minor league infielder Jorge Quintana to the Padres for outfielder Brandon Lockridge. That offsets part of the $2,410,753 remaining from Cortes’ $7.6 million salary. The Brewers will send $361,500 each on Aug. 15 and 29, Sept. 12 and 26 plus $723,000 on Oct. 10.

Cincinnati is paying Pittsburgh $1,935,484 as part of the July 30 trade that sent left-hander Taylor Rogers and minor league shortstop Sammy Stafura to the Pirates for third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. The cash covers half the $3,870,968 Rogers was owed from his $12 million salary, and the Reds paid $435,484 on Aug. 1 and owe $500,000 each on Aug. 15, Sept. 1 and Sept. 15.

Rogers was dealt the following day to the Cubs for outfielder Ivan Brethowr, and Pittsburgh agreed to give the Cubs $1,903,226. That offset half the $3,806,452 then left on Rogers’ salary after the $64,516 he earned during his one day with Pittsburgh, for whom he never threw a pitch. The Pirates pay $423,226 on Aug . 15 and owe $500,000 installments on Aug. 31, Sept. 15 and Sept. 30.

San Francisco will give Kansas City $1,934,100 as part of the trade that sent outfielder Mike Yastzemski to the Royals for right-hander Yunior Marte. Yastzemski was owed $2,934,140 of his $9.25 million salary, and the Giants will make four payments of $483,535 on Aug. 15. Aug. 31, Sept. 15 and Sept. 30.

Tampa Bay is sending Milwaukee $1.1 million in the July 28 trade that sent catcher Danny Jansen to his hometown Brewers for minor league infielder Jadher Areinamo. Jansen was owed $2,833,333 of his $8.5 million salary. The Rays will make six payments of $183,333, on Aug. 1, 15 and 29, Sept. 12 and 26, and Oct. 10. Tampa Bay agreed to send an additional $500,000 if a $12 million mutual option for 2026 is declined, which carries a $500,000 buyout.

St. Louis agreed to pay Atlanta $2.28 million as part of the July 27 trade that sent right-hander Erick Fedde to the Braves for a player to be named or cash. Fedde was owed $2,455,645 from his $7.25 million salary. The Cardinals will make equal payments of $1.14 million on Aug. 11 and Sept. 22.

Detroit will pay Texas $100,000 on Aug. 15 as part of the trade to acquire right-hander Codi Heuer.