Orioles vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27

It’s Tuesday, August 27, and the Baltimore Orioles (76-56) are on the west coast to start a series with the LA Dodgers (78-53) at Dodger Stadium in Southern California.

The O’s have slipped of late in the race for the American League East title falling now 2 games behind the New York Yankees.

Tonight will be no easy task for Baltimore, however, as they face a Dodgers’ team currently sitting atop the NL West by 3 games and also atop baseball alongside the Yankees as owners of MLB’s best record.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Dodgers live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

● Time: 10:10PM EST

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: MASN2, SNLA

Game odds for Orioles vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Dodgers -190, Orioles +155

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+110), Orioles +1.5 (-135)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Orioles vs. Dodgers

● The Dodgers are 7-3 in their last 10. Los Angeles is dominant at home posting a record of 43-23 thus far this season at Chavez Ravin. Their overall run differential for the season is +116.

● Baltimore lost 6-3 Sunday at home to Houston in their last game. The Orioles are 4-6 in their last 10. Baltimore is 37-26 away from Camden Yards this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +86.

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles vs. Dodgers

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 27): Cole Irvin vs. Jack Flaherty

○ Dodgers: Flaherty (10-5, 3.00 ERA) has allowed 43 earned runs and 106 hits while striking out 162 over 129 innings

○ Orioles: Irvin (6-5, 4.82 ERA) has allowed 53 earned runs and 117 hits while striking out 68 over 99 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles vs. Dodgers on August 27, 2024

● Keke Hernandez is 3-6 (.500) with 2 HRs and 3 RBIs in his career against Cole Irvin

● Shohei Ohtani is 8-27 (.296) with 2 HRs and 4 RBIs in his career against Cole Irvin

● Who’s Hot? Jack Flaherty is 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA in 4 starts (22 innings) with the Dodgers.

● Who’s Not! Gunnar Henderson is 4-25 (.160) over his last 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Orioles vs. Dodgers game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orioles vs. Dodgers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning heavily towards a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

