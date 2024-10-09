Padres vs. Dodgers Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his postseason attack on opposing pitchers Tuesday Night smashing a Walker Buehler offering deep into the left field stands to propel the San Diego Padres to a 6-5 win in Game 3 of their best of 5 series. Teoscar Hernandez hit a grand slam to pull the Dodgers within 6-5 in the top of the third inning, but LA was shut out the rest of the game by San Diego starter Michael King and four relievers. The Padres now lead the series 2 games to 1 with Game 4 slated for Wednesday evening.

For his part, Tatis is now batting a robust .556 with 4 home runs and 7 RBIs in San Diego’s 5 playoff games. For the Dodgers, Mookie Betts picked up his first two hits of the series including a home run, but it was not enough to overcome the Padres 6-run second inning against Walker Buehler.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in San Diego. The Dodgers have not yet announced their starter for the game, and it appears it will be a bullpen game while the Padres will send Dylan Cease to the hill.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers @ Padres – Game 4

● Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

● Time: 9:08 PM ET

● Site: Petco Park

● City: San Diego, CA

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Dodgers @ Padres – Game 4

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

● Moneyline: San Diego Padres (-135), Los Angeles Dodgers (+115)

● Spread: Padres -1.5 (+165), Dodgers +1.5 (-200)

● Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers @ Padres – Game 4

● Wednesday’s pitching matchup (October 9): TBD vs. Dylan Cease

○ Padres: Cease – lasted just 3.1 innings in Game 1 against the Dodgers. Took the loss after allowing 6 hits and 5 earned runs.

○ Dodgers: TBD – Here is a snapshot of the Dodgers’ pen this series: 6 scoreless innings in Game 1, 6 runs in 4.2 innings in Game 2, and 3 scoreless innings in Game 3.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres @ Dodgers

Mookie Betts’ home run in the 1 st inning of Game 3 broke an 0-22 slump.

inning of Game 3 broke an 0-22 slump. Shohei Ohtani is hitting .231 in the series after going 1-4 in Game 3.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had the big hit in Game 3 but his postseason average actually went down. He is now hitting .556 in the postseason.

Since September 1 st , Tatis has at least 1 hit in 21 of 27 games.

, Tatis has at least 1 hit in 21 of 27 games. The Padres have won 8 of their last 9 games at home

Each of the Padres’ last 3 home games against the Dodgers have gone OVER the Total

Playoff History for San Diego and Los Angeles

Padres: San Diego now owns a record of 22-33 in their postseason history. They have reached the World Series twice and lost both in 1984 and 1998.

Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,550-10,211. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 4 of the series between Los Angeles and San Diego

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 4 of Dodgers @ Padres:



Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line Total Runs: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 Runs

