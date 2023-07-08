 Skip navigation
18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22, day 3
Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican Championships; Elaine Thompson-Herah 5th
Esteury Ruiz injury
Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list
Elijah Rushing.jpg
2024 All-American Elijah Rushing Commits to Arizona

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22, day 3
Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican Championships; Elaine Thompson-Herah 5th
Esteury Ruiz injury
Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list
Elijah Rushing.jpg
2024 All-American Elijah Rushing Commits to Arizona

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback

Published July 7, 2023 09:49 PM
Andrew Painter setback

FORT MYERS, FL- MARCH 01: Andrew Painter #76 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on March 1, 2023 at the Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) Top Philadelphia Phillies prospect Andrew Painter is undergoing testing because of discomfort in his right elbow, manager Rob Thomson said Friday.

Thomson did not say what type of testing Painter will have but said the 19-year-old right-hander started feeling discomfort after a bullpen session on Thursday.

“Well, I’m concerned,” Thomson said before a series opener against Miami. “You’re always concerned when guys are sore. We’ll know more when we get the test back.”

Painter sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow during spring training in March. He was scheduled for a batting practice session Tuesday but it was postponed because of stiffness. He threw off a bullpen mound Wednesday in Clearwater, Florida.

Painter had emerged during spring training a candidate to make the Phillies’ opening day roster. He, nearly reached 100 mph on the radar gun while facing Carlos Correa in the spring.

The 6-foot-7 Painter was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus.

“We’ll just see,“ Thomson said of whether the team will completely shut down Painter. ”We’re going to be careful with him, obviously.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports