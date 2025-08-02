 Skip navigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Miami Marlins
Edwards, Ramírez help Marlins come from behind to beat Yankees 13-12
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Kenny Bednarek win U.S. 100m titles in personal best times
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Mitchell scores 23, Boston and Howard have double-doubles as Fever beat Wings 88-78

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper ejected following outburst over called third strike

  
Published August 1, 2025 11:41 PM
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
August 1, 2025 01:35 PM
Eric Samulski explains why Jack Perkins and Jordan Lawlar are two of the biggest winners from the MLB's trade deadline and discusses their respective outlooks for the rest of the season.

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was ejected in the seventh inning of Friday’s game against Detroit for arguing a called third strike on a check swing.

The Phillies scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game 3-all and had two runners on base with two outs when Harper faced Tigers reliever Will Vest.

Harper tried to check his swing on a full-count changeup from Vest, but third base umpire Vic Carapazza rang up the Harper, who ripped his helmet off his head in a outburst and shouted as he waved his arms at Carapazza.

Harper was promptly tossed and kept his helmet with him as he walked into the dugout.

“I left the batter’s box walking toward him, so I think it was warranted,” Harper said.

Harper said after the Phillies beat the Tigers 5-4 that he had yet to see the replay, which seemed to indicate he went around with his swing.

“Can’t get thrown out in that situation, especially with the ninth inning possibly coming around and my at-bat coming up,” Harper said.