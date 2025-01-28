 Skip navigation
Pirates reunite with Adam Frazier, agreeing to a 1-year deal with the former All-Star

  
Published January 28, 2025 12:02 PM
PITTSBURGH — Adam Frazier is heading back to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The club has agreed to terms with the veteran second baseman/outfielder on a one-year deal worth $1.525 million. The deal is pending Frazier passing a physical.

The 33-year-old Frazier spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Pirates from 2016-21. He hit .283 with 39 homers and 204 RBIs in 608 games with Pittsburgh. Frazier made the All-Star Game in 2021 before being traded to the San Diego Padres.

Frazier has bounced around recently, playing in Seattle in 2022, Baltimore in 2023 and Kansas City last season. Frazier hit .202 in 104 games with the Royals in 2024.

The deal gives the Pirates a versatile option who can play a corner outfield spot or second. Pittsburgh could have an immediate opening in right field after opting not to retain Bryan De La Cruz.