Randal Grichuk stays with Diamondbacks on one-year, $5 million contract

  
Published February 5, 2025 01:08 PM
Arizona Diamondbacks Randal Grichuk (15) slides in safely to score a run against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2024.

PHOENIX — Outfielder Randal Grichuk is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a second season, agreeing to a one-year contract guaranteeing $5 million.

Grichuk gets a $2 million salary, and the deal includes a $5 million mutual option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout. Grichuk can make an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses in 2025: $250,000 each for 200 and 275 plate appearances.

If traded, he would get a one-time assignment bonus of $250,000.

A 33-year-old originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 24th overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft, Grichuk signed a $2 million deal with Arizona last February and earned $1.25 million in performance bonuses.

He hit .291 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 254 at-bats. Grichuk started the season on the injured list as he finished his recovery from offseason right ankle surgery and made his Diamondbacks debut on April 6. He made 35 starts in right field, 15 as a designated hitter and 11 in left field. He’ll likely have a similar role this season.

Grichuk became a free agent after Arizona declined a mutual option.

He is a .252 career hitter with 203 homers and 602 RBIs for St. Louis (2014-17), Toronto (2018-21), Colorado (2022-23), the Angels (2023) and Diamondbacks.