Rangers place outfielder Evan Carter on IL with quad strain, activate Kevin Pillar

  
Published May 18, 2025 03:27 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers placed outfielder Evan Carter on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after he was a late scratch with a right quadriceps injury.

Outfielder Kevin Pillar was activated from the injured list after being sidelined two weeks by lower back inflammation. Pillar was in the lineup Sunday against the Houston Astros in right field.

Manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Carter to be sidelined about two weeks with a quad strain. The 22-year-old was limited to 45 games by a back injury in what was supposed to be his first full big league season last year.

Carter, who had a stellar debut in the regular season and the postseason when the Rangers won the 2023 World Series, started this season in the minor leagues as he continued with adjustments in his swing to try to ease the strain on his back. He is hitting .182 in 11 games while mostly playing center field.

Pillar played all three outfield positions while appearing in 18 games before the back injury. The 36-year-old is hitting .237.

The Rangers recalled right-hander Caleb Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock and sent right-hander Cole Winn to Round Rock four days after Winn was called up and Boushley sent down. It’s Boushley’s third stint with the Rangers this season. Winn made one appearance.