Rangers vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 11

It’s Sunday, August 11, and the Texas Rangers (55-62) and New York Yankees (69-49) wrap up a weekend series today in the Bronx.

The teams split a doubleheader on Saturday with the Yankees taking the opener 8-0 and the Rangers returning the favor 9-4 in Game 2.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024

● Time: 1:35PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSSW, YES, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news.

Game odds for Rangers vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Rangers +120, Yankees -145

● Spread : Rangers +1.5 (-175), Yankees -1.5 (+145)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Rangers vs. Yankees

● The Yankees have lost 3 of their last 4 and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 31-27 at Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +116.

● The Rangers have also lost 3 of their last 4. However, they are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. They are 24-35 on the road. Their overall run differential for the season is -26.

● Who’s Hot? Corey Seager has homered in 4 of the Rangers’ last 6 games

● Who’s Not! Anthony Volpe was 0-9 in Saturday’s doubleheader with 4 strikeouts

Probable starting pitchers for Texas vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 11): Andrew Heaney vs. Marcus Stroman

○ Yankees: Stroman (7-6, 4.10 ERA) has allowed 53 earned runs and 114 hits while striking out 86 over 116.1 innings

○ Rangers: Heaney (4-11, 3.98 ERA) has allowed 51 earned runs and 109 hits while striking out 111 over 115.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers vs. Yankees on August 11, 2024

● DJ LeMahieu is hitting .467 with 2 HRs and 6 RBIs in his career against Andrew Heaney

● Marcus Semien is hitting .438 in his career against Marcus Stroman

● The Yankees are 15-5 to the OVER the last 20 games

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Rangers vs. Yankees game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Rangers vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9.5 runs

