Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness

  
Published July 2, 2023 12:26 AM
shane mccanahan tampa bay rays

Jun 16, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park.

Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — Shane McClanahan was put on the 15-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, a day after the 26-year-old left-hander came out of his second straight start due to mid-back tightness.

McClanahan, 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA, left a June 22 outing against Kansas City after 3 2/3 innings and Friday’s start against Seattle after three innings. His IL stint will run through the All-Star break.

“If I were to go on the IL, I think this is probably the best time for it.” McClanahan said. “I’d only have to miss one start, and do what I want to do, and that’s come back and be me. Not be a shell of myself. I miss that guy out there, and I want to get back and do the things I know I can do, and not worry about a back or whatever.”

McClanahan leads the major leagues in wins is second in the AL in ERA and has a 1.17 WHIP and 101 strikeouts over 17 starts.

“Pretty easy decision given where we’re at in the season,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “This is the second time in his last two starts that he’s felt it, so we figured we can take the time to calm it down. We do have the benefit of the break, and would expect for him to be right in the mix when we get back out of the All-Star break.”