Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito to open season on injured list with strained left hamstring

  
Published March 13, 2025 04:45 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox will open the season with three starting pitchers on the injured list after right-hander Lucas Giolito strained his left hamstring.

Giolito left his first spring training start against Philadelphia on Tuesday after one inning when his hamstring tightened. Giolito told reporters the strain was low-grade.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the right-hander will start the season on the injured list.

Giolito will join fellow starters Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Kutter Crawford (knee) on the injured list ahead of Boston’s March 27 opener at Texas.

The 30-year-old Giolito signed a $38.5 million. two-year contract with Boston before last season, but didn’t pitch all year after a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament. He was 8-15 with a 4.88 ERA in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians.