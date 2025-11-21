 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ava Heiden and No. 19 Iowa rally to top No. 7 Baylor and Taliah Scott 57-52 at Disney
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
Lawrence, Frager fuel unbeaten Nebraska past New Mexico 84–72
NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season

Top Clips

k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
maxey_mpx.jpg
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ava Heiden and No. 19 Iowa rally to top No. 7 Baylor and Taliah Scott 57-52 at Disney
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
Lawrence, Frager fuel unbeaten Nebraska past New Mexico 84–72
NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season

Top Clips

k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
maxey_mpx.jpg
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Haggerty erupts for 37 as Kansas State blows past Mississippi State 98-77

  
Published November 21, 2025 12:30 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. — P.J. Haggerty scored 37 points, Nate Johnson added 14, and Kansas State turned a tight halftime lead into a runaway, beating Mississippi State 98–77 on Thursday night.

Haggerty shot 13 of 21 from the field, hit four 3-pointers and went 7 of 8 at the line, repeatedly beating closeouts off the bounce. Johnson knocked down two 3s and handed out four assists, while Abdi Bashir Jr. chipped in 12 with four makes from deep.

Kansas State (5–0) buried 14 threes and assisted on 22 of its 37 field goals. Leading 44–36 at the break, the Wildcats broke the game open with a 13–5 surge. Haggerty sliced to the rim for a layup, Johnson drilled a transition 3 and Haggerty followed with another from the left wing for a 52–41 cushion.

Mississippi State (2–2) briefly countered behind Jayden Epps, who hit back-to-back 3s to close the gap to 57–47, but David Castillo answered with a 3 of his own.

McGriff scored seven straight points in the final stretch, Castillo knocked down two free throws, and Bashir buried a corner 3 to push the lead past 20 with under three minutes left.

Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 23 points, and Brandon Walker scored 18 off the bench, but MSU struggled from deep (7 of 25) and couldn’t keep pace with the Wildcats’ perimeter fire.