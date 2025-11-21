 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Mississippi State at Kansas State
Haggerty erupts for 37 as Kansas State blows past Mississippi State 98-77
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ava Heiden and No. 19 Iowa rally to top No. 7 Baylor and Taliah Scott 57-52 at Disney
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
Lawrence, Frager fuel unbeaten Nebraska past New Mexico 84–72

Top Clips

maxey_mpx.jpg
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
nbc_nba_memvsac_251120.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Mississippi State at Kansas State
Haggerty erupts for 37 as Kansas State blows past Mississippi State 98-77
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ava Heiden and No. 19 Iowa rally to top No. 7 Baylor and Taliah Scott 57-52 at Disney
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
Lawrence, Frager fuel unbeaten Nebraska past New Mexico 84–72

Top Clips

maxey_mpx.jpg
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
nbc_nba_memvsac_251120.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU

November 20, 2025 11:55 PM
P.J. Haggerty put up a 37-7-8 line as Kansas State beat up on Mississippi State to make the championship round of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
nbc_nba_collegecheck_251119.jpg
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
nbc_cbb_souwsh_251118.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Washington outlasts Southern in 2OT
kiyan.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
nbc_cbb_marylandvmarquette_251115.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
nbc_nba_buzzwilliamsint_251115.jpg
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
nbc_cbb_pennstvlasalle_251115.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
nbc_cbb_clemson_gt_251115.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_251114.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_arizplayerintv_251114.jpg
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_lloydintv_251114.jpg
01:12
Lloyd, Arizona add to resume with UCLA win
usc_mpx.jpg
04:56
Highlights: USC pulls away from Illinois State
nbc_cbb_freshmenreportv2_251114.jpg
02:02
Is this freshman class the greatest ever?
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_kareemintv_251114.jpg
04:52
Kareem shares his memories of Walton
nbc_cbb_uscpostgameintvs_251114.jpg
01:41
Rice celebrates triple-double with USC teammates
nbc_cbb_bittlehlintv_251112.jpg
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
nbc_cbb_sdsvore_251112.jpg
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
nbc_cbb_htboldpredictions_251112.jpg
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
td_up_cbb_251112.jpg
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
nbc_cbb_wvuhodgeintv_251112.jpg
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
nbc_cbb_colboyleintv_251112.jpg
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_ucfdawkinsintv_251112.jpg
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
nbc_cbb_utahjensenintv_251112.jpg
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
nbc_cbb_okstlutzintv_251111.jpg
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
nbc_cbb_cincymillerintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
nbc_cbb_ksutangintv_251111.jpg
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
nbc_cbb_tcudixonintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
nbc_nba_azuclatdup_251111.jpg
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
nbc_cbb_asuhurleyintv_251111.jpg
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’

Latest Clips

maxey_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
02:00
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
nbc_nba_memvsac_251120.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings
clippers_sixers_mpx.jpg
01:55
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
nbc_nfl_peacockmaddencastpromo_251120.jpg
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
nbc_roto_donovanclingan_251120.jpg
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_mannixmavs_251120.jpg
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_nba_offguardwest_251120.jpg
03:50
Nuggets vs Rockets: Who takes the No. 2 seed?
nbc_nba_offguardtrae_251120.jpg
03:31
How will Hawks handle Young amid team’s hot start?
nbc_nba_offguardinjury_251120.jpg
11:09
Examining impact of NBA’s evolution on injuries
nbc_nba_offguardasg_251120.jpg
03:22
USA vs. World format makes ASG ‘competitive’
nbc_nba_offguardmpj_251120.jpg
07:10
Is Porter Jr. being ‘undervalued’ with Nets?
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_251120.jpg
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251120.jpg
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_251120.jpg
01:33
Fantasy outlook for Giants QB Dart if he returns
nbc_nba_tissotharden_251120.jpg
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisgoals_251120.jpg
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisteammates_251120.jpg
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
giannis_pointing.jpg
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
giannis_rookie.jpg
06:16
Giannis reflects on 2013 draft, Bucks’ rookie year
nbc_roto_bamadebayo_251120.jpg
01:27
Adebayo has had a ‘shooting revolution’ this year
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251120.jpg
01:35
How Zion’s return positively impacted Queen
nbc_ffhh_qblove_251120.jpg
04:54
Maye, Stafford have high fantasy upside in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251120.jpg
01:45
Don’t start Vikings’ McCarthy in fantasy this week