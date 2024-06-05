Red Sox place Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list because of anxiety

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list because of anxiety.

The move was retroactive. The 38-year-old Martin last pitched on May 30 against Detroit, giving up four hits, including two home runs, and three earned runs in an inning of work. He has a 4.22 ERA in 21 appearances this season.

Martin has a 3.42 ERA in 345 career games spanning 11 years with Colorado, the New York Yankees, Texas, Atlanta, the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Red Sox. He spent the last two seasons with Boston.

To fill Martin’s spot on the active roster, the Red Sox recalled right-hander Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester.