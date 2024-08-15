Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 15

It’s Thursday, August 15, and the Boston Red Sox (63-56) are in Baltimore to begin a weekend series against the Orioles (71-50) at Camden Yards.

The Sox enter the series 2 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final Wild Card spot while the O’s are ½ game behind the New York Yankees in the American League East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

● Time: 6:35PM EST

● Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: NESN, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

● Moneyline : Red Sox +120, Orioles -145

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-185), Orioles -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Orioles

● Like many teams in baseball, Boston just has been unable to sustain a good run for the past month or so. They are 5-5 in their last 10. Boston is an exceptional 34-24 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +25.

● The Orioles inconsistent form has bumped them from their perch atop the American League East. Baltimore is 6-4 in their last 10. They are now 35-26 at Camden yards. Baltimore’s overall run differential for the season is +90.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Baltimore

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 15): Nick Pivetta vs. Zach Eflin

○ Red Sox: Pivetta (5-7, 4.44 ERA) has allowed 47 earned runs and 86 hits while striking out 117 over 95.1 innings

○ Orioles: Eflin (8-7, 3.83 ERA) has allowed 55 earned runs and 134 hits while striking out 104 over 129.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox vs. Orioles on August 15, 2024

● Zach Eflin is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA since arriving in Baltimore at the Trade Deadline.

● Cedric Mullins is 9-27 (.333) with 1 HR in his career against Nick Pivetta

● Rafael Devers is 6-13 (.462) with 2 HRs and 3 RBIs in his career against Zach Eflin

● Boston is 8-1-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games and 16-3-1 in their last 20

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)