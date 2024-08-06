Red Sox vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6

It’s Tuesday, August 6, and the Boston Red Sox (60-51) continue their series in Kansas City against the Royals (63-51).

Boston won the opener last night by the score of 9-5. James Paxton won his 9th game of the year overall and 1st for the Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida went 4-5 at the plate.

Each team sits in third in their respective divisions: the Red Sox in the AL East and the Royals in the AL Central. Kansas City currently owns a Wild Card spot with Boston currently sitting 1½ games out of the playoffs.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Royals live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: Kauffman Stadium

● City: Kansas City, MO

● TV/Streaming: NESN, BSKC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline : Red Sox +110, Royals -130

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-190), Royals -1.5 (+155)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Royals

● With a couple hits last night, Rafael Devers has hit in 12 straight games for the Red Sox (23-50). The Red Sox have won 2 straight and are 6-4 in their last 10. Boston is 33-23 on the road this season with an overall run differential of +37.

● With a single last night, Bobby Witt, Jr. has at least one hit in 16 of the Royals’ last 17 games. Kansas City is 6-4 in their last 10. They are now 36-23 at home with an overall run differential of +91.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Kansas City

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 6): Brayan Bello vs. Seth Lugo

○ Red Sox: Bello (10-5, 5.13 ERA) has allowed 61 earned runs and 116 hits while striking out 103 over 107 innings

○ Royals: Lugo (13-5, 2.57 ERA) has allowed 43 earned runs and 120 hits while striking out 127 over 150.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox vs. Royals on August 6, 2024

● Rafael Devers is hitting .667 in 3 ABs against Lugo in his career / Adam Frazier is 3-5 with 1 HR in his career vs. Bello

● Boston’s last 4 matchups against American League teams have gone OVER the Total

● The Red Sox have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.23 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Royals game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Royals game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Royals on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the total UNDER 8.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)