MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reds acquire left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from Giants

  
Published January 30, 2025 10:41 AM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

Sep 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Taylor Rogers (33) pitches during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Stan Szeto/Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and cash from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday for minor league pitcher Braxton Roxby.

The 34-year-old Rogers went 1-4 with a 2.40 ERA in 64 appearances for the Giants last season. He struck out 64 and walked 22 in 60 innings.

He is 28-34 with a 3.34 ERA and 83 saves in a career that has included stops with the Minnesota Twins (2016-21), San Diego Padres (2022), Milwaukee Brewers (2022) and Giants (2023-24).

Roxby, who turns 26 on March 12, was 0-4 with three saves and a 5.21 ERA in 39 relief appearances for Double-A Chattanooga last season. He struck out 65 and walked 24 in 48 1/3 innings.

The Reds also designated right-handed pitcher Owen White for assignment.

White, 25, allowed eight runs over three innings in three appearances with the Texas Rangers last season. He also went 2-8 with one save and a 5.64 ERA with Triple-A Round Rock in 29 games, including 15 starts.