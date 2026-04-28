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Report: Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana, 2024 top overall pick, will be called up Tuesday

  
Published April 28, 2026 12:06 PM
Dominguez may get lost in shuffle with Stanton out
April 27, 2026 02:05 PM
The New York Yankees reportedly are calling up Jasson Dominguez with Giancarlo Stanton potentially sitting out with a calf injury, but Eric Samulski sees a lot of options that puts Dominguez's value in question.

CLEVELAND — Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 amateur draft, will be called up by the Cleveland Guardians and could make his major-league debut during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Guardians have not announced the roster move.

The 23-year-old second baseman is the top prospect in the Guardians’ organization. He is batting .287 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games for Triple-A Columbus.

Juan Brito, who is expected to be sent down to make away for Bazzana, only is batting .176 in 15 games and has 17 strikeouts in 51 at-bats.

Brito was called up from Columbus on April 7 after Gabriel Arias was placed on the injured list due to a strained left hamstring.

Bazzana showed his potential during the recent World Baseball Classic, when he had two hits and a home run for Australia in its 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

Bazzana missed two months last season due to an oblique strain. He had a .239 batting average with nine home runs, 39 RBIs and 12 stolen bases with Double-A Akron and Columbus.