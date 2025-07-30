Report: Phillies acquire hard-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran in trade with Twins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Mariners add lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson in deal with Pirates for prospect
MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
Mets bolster bullpen again, acquire Tyler Rogers from Giants for José Buttó, two others
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
White Sox 2B Chase Meidroth departs after he gets hit by a pitch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_250730.jpg
Fullkrug drills West Ham 2-1 ahead of Everton
lucas_goal_copy.jpg
Paqueta brings Everton level against West Ham
nbc_pl_evertonfirstgoal_250730.jpg
Gueye slots home Everton’s opener against West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Mariners add lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson in deal with Pirates for prospect
MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
Mets bolster bullpen again, acquire Tyler Rogers from Giants for José Buttó, two others
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
White Sox 2B Chase Meidroth departs after he gets hit by a pitch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_250730.jpg
Fullkrug drills West Ham 2-1 ahead of Everton
lucas_goal_copy.jpg
Paqueta brings Everton level against West Ham
nbc_pl_evertonfirstgoal_250730.jpg
Gueye slots home Everton’s opener against West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Phillies acquire hard-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran in trade with Twins

  
Published July 30, 2025 07:54 PM

CHICAGO — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Jhoan Duran on Wednesday, trading two top prospects to the Minnesota Twins for the hard-throwing reliever.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a review of medical records.

Duran has 16 saves and a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances this season, striking out 53 in 49 1/3 innings.

Catcher Eduardo Tait and right-hander Mick Abel were shipped off to Minnesota in the deal. Tait, 18, is batting .255 with 11 homers and 57 RBIs across two minor league stops this year, and Abel, 23, made his major league debut in May.

Philadelphia is battling the New York Mets for the NL East title. The Phillies won the division last year before they were eliminated by the Mets in their NL Division Series.

The 27-year-old Duran joins a Philly bullpen that also has Jordan Romano, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering. Closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on May 18 after a positive test for external testosterone.

Duran’s 100.2 mph average velocity for his four-seam fastball is second to Mason Miller’s 101.1 mph among those who have thrown 200 or more pitches. Duran has thrown 163 pitches of 100 mph or more, fourth most in majors behind Miller, Seth Halvorsen and Daniel Palencia.

The Phillies will be responsible for $1,330,645 of Duran’s salary, which also will increase their luxury tax payment by about $1.46 million.

It has been a tough season for Minnesota, which dropped to 51-57 when it lost 13-1 to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. It could look to move a couple more players ahead of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline.