Connor Rogers' Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. still at No. 1, McCarthy makes debut
Duke defensive end RJ Oben transfers to Notre Dame, a pass-rush specialist filling a hole on the Irish defense
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says Baltimore Orioles lease deal is 'imminent'

Berry's Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15

Connor Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. still at No. 1, McCarthy makes debut
Duke defensive end RJ Oben transfers to Notre Dame, a pass-rush specialist filling a hole on the Irish defense
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says Baltimore Orioles lease deal is ‘imminent’

Berry’s Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15

Reports: Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton agree to deals with Royals

  
Published December 12, 2023 05:06 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Right-handers Seth Lugo and and Chris Stratton agreed to deals with the Kansas City Royals to help rebuild what had been one of the worst pitching staffs in the majors, two people with knowledge of the contracts told The Associated Press.

Lugo will make $45 million over three seasons and can opt out after the 2025 season, one of the people said, and Stratton will make $3.5 million this season while holding a $4.5 million player option for 2025, another person said. Both spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contracts were pending successful physicals.

Lugo is coming off a strong season with the Padres, where he went 8-7 with a 3.57 ERA while proving he could be a full-time starter during what amounted to a prove-it year in San Diego. The 34-year-old started early in his career but had largely worked out of the bullpen with only occasional starts during his first seven seasons with the New York Mets.

After driving up his value, Lugo declined his $7.5 million player option with the Padres for next season and became a free agent.

The Royals have been trying to find help for a starting rotation that has struggled the past few seasons. They filled one big hole midway through last season when they acquired Cole Ragans from the Rangers for reliever Aroldis Chapman, and they hope that Brady Singer can bounce back after a poor season while Jordan Lyles can continue to eat innings.

The Royals also have been searching for help in the bullpen. They announced the signing of left-hander Will Smith to a $5 million deal that includes bonuses for innings pitched in the hopes that he can finish out games. Stratton should give them a bridge from their starters to Smith and the rest of the back end of the bullpen.