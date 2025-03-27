 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers say they’ll visit White House on April 7
Syndication: The Enquirer
Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test

Top Clips

oly_aswsl_mikaelashriffin_250327.jpg
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
nbc_cfb_ndprocomp_250327.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers say they’ll visit White House on April 7
Syndication: The Enquirer
Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test

Top Clips

oly_aswsl_mikaelashriffin_250327.jpg
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
nbc_cfb_ndprocomp_250327.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rockies give outfielder Mickey Moniak one-year, $1.25 million deal after his release from Angels

  
Published March 27, 2025 03:17 PM

The Colorado Rockies added outfield depth by agreeing to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with Mickey Moniak.

Colorado announced the deal Thursday and also designated outfielder Sam Hilliard for assignment a day ahead of its opener at Tampa Bay. The Rockies placed infielder Thairo Estrada on the 10-day injured list, and right-hander Jeff Criswell and left-hander Austin Gomber on the 15-day injured list, all three retroactive to Monday,

Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old was released by the Angels on Tuesday after beating the team in salary arbitration. He will receive $483,781 in termination pay from the Angels rather than his $2 million salary.

Moniak was the No. 1 pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2016 draft. He spent parts of three seasons with the Phillies before being dealt in August 2022 to the Angels for pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Last weekend, the Rockies traded outfielder Nolan Jones to the Cleveland Guardians for infielder/outfielder Tyler Freeman. The move offers more flexibility after the team lost Estrada to a broken right wrist.