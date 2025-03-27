Rockies give outfielder Mickey Moniak one-year, $1.25 million deal after his release from Angels

The Colorado Rockies added outfield depth by agreeing to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with Mickey Moniak.

Colorado announced the deal Thursday and also designated outfielder Sam Hilliard for assignment a day ahead of its opener at Tampa Bay. The Rockies placed infielder Thairo Estrada on the 10-day injured list, and right-hander Jeff Criswell and left-hander Austin Gomber on the 15-day injured list, all three retroactive to Monday,

Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old was released by the Angels on Tuesday after beating the team in salary arbitration. He will receive $483,781 in termination pay from the Angels rather than his $2 million salary.

Moniak was the No. 1 pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2016 draft. He spent parts of three seasons with the Phillies before being dealt in August 2022 to the Angels for pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Last weekend, the Rockies traded outfielder Nolan Jones to the Cleveland Guardians for infielder/outfielder Tyler Freeman. The move offers more flexibility after the team lost Estrada to a broken right wrist.