SX 2025 Rd 10 Birmingham Chase Sexton kickout.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Birmingham, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly_atm800_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
Josh Hoey, Claire Bryant, relays add U.S. golds to close World Indoor Championships
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Practice
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead

nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion
oly_atw60h_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
Charlton wins 60m hurdles in photo finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rockies trade OF Nolan Jones to the Guardians for INF/OF Tyler Freeman

  
Published March 23, 2025 12:43 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies traded outfielder Nolan Jones to the Cleveland Guardians for Tyler Freeman on Saturday.

The addition of Freeman provides increased flexibility for Colorado after it lost Thairo Estrada to a broken right wrist. The 25-year-old Freeman has made big league starts at second base, third, shortstop and center field.

The 26-year-old Jones returns to Cleveland after he made his big league debut with the Guardians in 2022. The second-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft was traded to the Rockies in November 2022 for infielder Juan Brito.

Jones is looking to bounce back after he was limited to 79 games last year because of a back issue. He hit .227 with three homers and 28 RBIs.

Jones had a big year in 2023, batting .297 with 20 homers, 62 RBIs and 20 steals in 106 games. He finished fourth in balloting for NL Rookie of the Year.

Freeman was Cleveland’s opening-day starter in center in 2024. He hit .209 with seven homers and 32 RBIs in 118 games for the AL Central champions.

He was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2017 draft.

The Rockies visit Tampa Bay for their opener on Friday, and the Guardians are at Kansas City on Thursday for opening day.