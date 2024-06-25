Sánchez could earn up to $56.5M with Phillies from 2025-30 if he wins 2 Cy Young Awards

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Cristopher Sánchez’s contract with the Philadelphia Phillies for 2025-28 would increase to $56.5 million over six seasons if the left-hander wins Cy Young Awards in both 2029 and 2030.

Sánchez’s deal, announced Saturday, calls for a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.5 million in 2025, $3 million in 2026, $6 million in 2027 and $9 million in 2028. Philadelphia has a $14 million option for 2029 with a $1 million buyout and a $15 million option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout.

Each option amount would increase based on his finish in Cy Young voting the previous season: $2 million for first, $1 million for second or third place, $750,000 for fourth or fifth, and $500,000 for sixth through 10th. If he wins Cy Young in 2028, the increase also would apply to 2030.

Sánchez, 27, is 5-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 15 starts this season. He was signed to a one-year contract for 2024 calling for the $753,500 while in the major leagues and $280,432 while in the minors.

He would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 season. The options potentially cover what would be his first two seasons after free-agent eligibility.

---

