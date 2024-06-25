 Skip navigation
Tennis: Miami Open
Tennis Hall of Fame to get face lift in time for golden era inductees like Federer, Serena Williams
KLM Open - Day One
Dutch Olympic officials denying three players from golf competitions
GOLF: JUN 21 LIV Golf League Nashville
Lee Westwood, 51, set for over-50 debut at U.S. Senior Open

nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_roto_football_calebceiling_240625.jpg
Evaluating Williams’ fantasy ceiling with Bears
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
Who will step into the spotlight at the RCM?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tennis: Miami Open
Tennis Hall of Fame to get face lift in time for golden era inductees like Federer, Serena Williams
KLM Open - Day One
Dutch Olympic officials denying three players from golf competitions
GOLF: JUN 21 LIV Golf League Nashville
Lee Westwood, 51, set for over-50 debut at U.S. Senior Open

nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_roto_football_calebceiling_240625.jpg
Evaluating Williams’ fantasy ceiling with Bears
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
Who will step into the spotlight at the RCM?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sánchez could earn up to $56.5M with Phillies from 2025-30 if he wins 2 Cy Young Awards

  
Published June 25, 2024 07:28 PM
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Cristopher Sánchez’s contract with the Philadelphia Phillies for 2025-28 would increase to $56.5 million over six seasons if the left-hander wins Cy Young Awards in both 2029 and 2030.

Sánchez’s deal, announced Saturday, calls for a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.5 million in 2025, $3 million in 2026, $6 million in 2027 and $9 million in 2028. Philadelphia has a $14 million option for 2029 with a $1 million buyout and a $15 million option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout.

Each option amount would increase based on his finish in Cy Young voting the previous season: $2 million for first, $1 million for second or third place, $750,000 for fourth or fifth, and $500,000 for sixth through 10th. If he wins Cy Young in 2028, the increase also would apply to 2030.

Sánchez, 27, is 5-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 15 starts this season. He was signed to a one-year contract for 2024 calling for the $753,500 while in the major leagues and $280,432 while in the minors.

He would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 season. The options potentially cover what would be his first two seasons after free-agent eligibility.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb