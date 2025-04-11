 Skip navigation
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Taking advantage of great break, Scottie Scheffler only three back
The Masters - Round Two
‘Stupid': Tyrrell Hatton reacts to missing 2-foot putt, yet still in Masters mix
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings for Saturday at Augusta National

nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough

Schumaker, Pettitte, Holliday to be U.S. coaches at next year’s World Baseball Classic

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:41 PM

Former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker will be the U.S. bench coach and former New York Yankees star Andy Pettitte will be pitching coach for manager Mark DeRosa at next year’s World Baseball Classic.

Matt Holliday, a seven-time All-Star and the father of Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, will be hitting coach, USA Baseball said Friday.

Dino Ebel returns from DeRosa’s 2023 staff as third base coach and George Lombard will be first base coach.

DeRosa’s staff also includes former major league managers Fredi González (assistant manager) and David Ross (bullpen coach) along with Brian McCann and Michael Young as assistant managers.

The tournament runs from March 5-17 with games played in Houston, Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Japan is defending champion.