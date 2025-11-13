 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PJ Fleck
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Binghamton v Syracuse
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_251113.jpg
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PJ Fleck
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Binghamton v Syracuse
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_251113.jpg
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Tampa Bay Rays to return to Tropicana Field in 2026 after hurricane repairs

  
Published November 13, 2025 02:09 PM
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
November 13, 2025 10:24 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to Paul Skenes earning the NL Cy Young Award to top off a 28-month run for the ages and explains why he might not spend the most significant part of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are heading home.

The team announced it will return to an updated Tropicana Field for the 2026 season after playing its entire 2025 home schedule at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa while damage to the Trop caused by Hurricane Milton in October 2024 was repaired.

“We are excited to return home to Tropicana Field in April and to once again join our fans and neighboring businesses in downtown St. Petersburg in celebrating the return of Rays baseball,” team CEO Ken Babby said in a statement.

Repairs to the stadium’s roof and other internal areas are ongoing, and the Rays are planning to play their home opener against the Chicago Cubs on April 6 after starting the season on the road.

The team announced several new ticket options that go on sale, as well as ballpark upgrades including an expanded main videoboard, new video displays behind home plate and along both foul poles, a new sound system and updated suite interiors.

The club is planning events to celebrate former Rays third baseman Evan Longoria to commemorate his time with the franchise, including induction into the team hall of fame.

The Rays finished with a 41-40 record at Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees, and sold out 61 of 81 games while drawing 786,750 fans. Playing home games in an open-air ballpark for the first time, the Rays experienced 17 rains delays over 16 games for a total of 17 hours, 47 minutes.

Tropicana Field’s roof was torn to shreds by Hurricane Milton. The stadium that opened in 1990 featured what the team called the world’s largest cable-supported domed roof, with the panels made of “translucent, Teflon-coated fiberglass” supported by 180 miles of cables connected by struts.

The team has new owners, who are starting a search for a new ballpark that could open in 2029.

The Rays have struggled with poor attendance at the Trop, although they have at times been successful on the field with World Series appearances in 2008 and 2020.

Tampa Bay went 77-85 this year and missed the playoffs.

The team also announced infielder Bob Seymour has been released to pursue a playing opportunity in Asia, and left-hander Nate Lavender was returned to the New York Mets after clearing outright waivers.