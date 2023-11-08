 Skip navigation
The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old’s first job as MLB manager since 2014

  
Published November 8, 2023 04:54 PM
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Sep 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) looks on during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington to be their new manager Tuesday.

The 71-year-old Washington becomes the oldest current manager. He led the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664–611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlanta’s third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title.

Washington replaced Phil Nevin, who wasn’t re-signed last month after 1 1/2 losing seasons in charge of the long-struggling Angels. Los Angeles is mired in stretches of eight consecutive losing seasons and nine straight non-playoff seasons, both the longest streaks in the majors.

The Angels are turning to a veteran baseball mind to get the most out of a long-underachieving franchise with a big payroll and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, but almost no team success to show for it. Shohei Ohtani, the team’s superstar two-way player, became a free agent this week.

Washington knows the AL West well. Along with his time in Texas, he spent 13 seasons over two stints as a coach with the Oakland Athletics.

Washington passes Bruce Bochy of Texas and Brian Snitker of Atlanta, both 68, as Major League Baseball’s oldest current manager.