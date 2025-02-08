 Skip navigation
Trey Mancini agrees to minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks

  
February 8, 2025

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with Trey Mancini as the outfielder and first baseman attempts a comeback after sitting out all of last season.

The club confirmed Mancini’s signing on Friday.

The 32-year-old has 129 homers over a seven-year career that includes time with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. He hit a career-high 35 homers for the Orioles in 2019.

Mancini missed the 2020 season after surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. He returned in 2021, hitting 21 homers. He was traded to the Astros midway through the 2022 season and helped them win a World Series title.

He last played in the big leagues with the Cubs in 2023, batting .234 with four homers over 79 games. He signed a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins last season and was released near the end of spring training.